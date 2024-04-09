Beyoncé's daughter Rumi breaks musical record held by sister Blue Ivy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Beyoncé's girls are running the world.

Jay-Z and the "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer's younger daughter, Rumi, just snatched a new record — right from her older sister Blue Ivy.

As Rumi — twin to brother Sir — was featured on the "Protector" track of "Cowboy Carter," she became the youngest woman to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in history at just 6 years old.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Track four on Beyoncé's new country album, which currently sits at number 42 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, features Rumi asking her mother, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby, please?" and surpasses the feature Blue, 12, on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl" in 2019, which peaked at number 76. Blue sang on the "Lion King" movie track at just 7 years old.

And while Rumi may have surpassed her older sister in being the youngest woman to ever chart on the Billboard Hot list, Blue still holds a record for being the youngest overall person to claim a spot on any Billboard chart.

Blue Ivy Carter's Iconic Moments

Blue was credited under the moniker "B.I.C." on Jay-Z's "Glory" in 2012, which features her coos just after she was born. The song did not hit Billboard's hot list, but it did chart on Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B charts.

Blue doesn't have a feature on her mom's latest album, but she is certainly still following in her footsteps. In fact, the tween often appeared on stage alongside her mom during the "Renaissance" tour as a backup dancer during "My Power."

"I feel like now my mindset has changed," Blue said in the "Renaissance" concert film of continuing to join her mother on stage, despite criticism of her early performances. "I actually have to wake up in the morning and go to rehearsals, and I actually have to work hard."

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were initially hesitant to allow Blue to join her mother's show, but her performances eventually made them very proud.

"Blue is fearless," Beyoncé said of her daughter in the film. "What I love the most is she becomes fearless, and I can see the growth and the confidence and her trusting herself more and more."

And while Blue continues to build a name for herself in the industry, it's exciting for fans to get a bold introduction to Rumi's own power on the record-breaking track.

Beyoncé won the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards on April 1. The 42-year-old singer was given the honor by Stevie Wonder, whom she thanked during her moving speech for his contributions to the music industry and her new album “Cowboy Carter.”