hopkinton

Man in deadly Hopkinton road rage incident to be arraigned on murder charge

Ryan Sweatt was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident

NBC10 Boston

A man accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car during a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, is scheduled to be arraigned on a new charge Tuesday.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, is now being charged with murder, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

The incident occurred on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton police said.

Destini Decoff, 26, died from her injuries two days later.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sweatt was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident.

He reportedly told police a group of people in a car behind him got out at the intersection to Granite and Hayden Rowe streets and threatened to kill him, with one allegedly pulling out a knife.

The 36-year-old will be arriagned in Framingham District Court.

More Massachusetts news

Dedham 3 hours ago

Testimony continues in Karen Read trial: Watch live

Lynn 1 hour ago

Student accused of stabbing school employee in Lynn due in court

Massachusetts 13 hours ago

Inmate pleads guilty in escape from van in I-95 traffic jam

This article tagged under:

hopkinton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us