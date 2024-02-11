Beyoncé

Beyoncé announces new country-inspired album

Act II is set to be released March 29.

By De'Anthony Taylor

Beyhive! Act II is coming!

Fans have been eagerly waiting for new music from Queen Bey, and their prayers have finally been answered.

Act II, which has not been titled yet, is set to release on Friday, March 29. This album comes nearly two years after the singer released the first part of the project "Act I: RENAISSANCE."

Beyoncé announced her eighth studio album on social media not long after her show-stopping Super Bowl commercial with Verizon aired during Sunday's game.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The multi-platinum-selling and Grammy award-winning singer also dropped two singles: "Texas Hold Em'" and "16 Carriages."

The announcement came as a surprise to many, as Beyoncé has been notoriously private about her creative process. It has been long rumored that the second album could be country-inspired, chatter that kicked up again after she wore a cowboy hat to the Grammy Awards last week.

Entertainment News

Dunkin' is dropping ‘DunKings' merch Monday following popular Super Bowl ad

usher

‘Yeah!' Usher had us caught up with his star-studded Super Bowl halftime show

Fans have been taking to social media to express their excitement, with many already speculating about what the album could be called or what themes it will explore.

One thing is for sure - Beyoncé's eighth album is going to be a game-changer, and fans can't wait to see what she has in store for them.

If her past albums are anything to go by, we can expect a thought-provoking and empowering body of work from Beyoncé.

So get ready to put on your dancing shoes and get lost in the music - the Queen is back, and she's ready to reign supreme once again.

This article tagged under:

Beyoncé
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us