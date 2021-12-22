Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million for His 30th Birthday

She's said it herself: Cardi B "was born to flex."

And if you needed any proof, look no further than the "Money" rapper's recent birthday gift to her husband of more than four years, Offset. The Migos member turned 30 earlier this month, and he and his wife, 29, celebrated in lavish style with a birthday party on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

It was there, at the Sneaker-Ball bash held in Los Angeles, that Cardi presented her spouse with a huge check for $2 million in front of the party's attendees. Later that night, the Grammy winner shared a video to Instagram Stories of Offset grinning from ear to ear while holding his gift. She captioned the cute clip, "Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all."

Any fan who has kept up with the couple--who are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 3-month-old son--knows that Cardi's latest jaw-dropping gift is just the latest in a string of luxurious birthday gifts they've given each other over the years.

Most recently, in October, Cardi revealed that Offset had purchased a sprawling mansion in the Caribbean as an investment gift for her 29th birthday. But, let's not forget when Cardi surprised her husband in 2019 for his 28th birthday by presenting him with $500,000 in cash within a fridge.

And although the couple have been through their shares of ups and downs in the public eye since they secretly tied the knot in 2017--Cardi filed for divorce after Offset's alleged infidelity in 2018 and they reunited in late 2020--as she exclusively revealed on E!'s Daily Pop in November, the two are currently better than ever.

"Of course, we went through some challenges," Cardi said. "We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I've never been happier. I really feel like [it's] not even just like marriage, it's the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the 'I have your back, you have my back.'"

Looks like she has Offset's back 2 million times over!