Which celebrities are at the Super Bowl? Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, LeBron James and more

The private jets have arrived, the luxury suites are full and the celebrities are out for the Super Bowl.

And it's not just that celebrity.

Yes, Taylor Swift is at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Even those who don't know the difference between a "Swiftie" and a "Safety" knew that she would be there.

But for this game, she is only one of many high-profile stars who will steal some screen time from those wearing helmets and pads.

Here are some of the celebrities in attendance at the Super Bowl:

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively and Ice Spice

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Usher

Usher is ready to put on a SHOW at halftime. pic.twitter.com/rItLyRCcnU — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Jay-Z

Jay Z with Blue and Rumi at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/XOlDdBJe1a — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 11, 2024

Elon Musk

Elon Musk & Lil X at the Super Bowl today. pic.twitter.com/Vz2qCMxFDj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 11, 2024

Shaquille O'Neal

Este #SBEnTelevisa si que estará a la altura 🔥



La leyenda de la NBA, Shaquille O'Neal, ya está en el Allegiant Stadium, en Las Vegas, para disfrutar del Súper Domingo 🏈🏆



📹@DaniSchvartzman



Disfruta del Super Bowl con los 3 Amigos, a las 5 pm por 📺 @MiCanal5 pic.twitter.com/NDw4PO0zJm — TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) February 11, 2024

LeBron James

LeBron James is in attendance for the Super Bowl 👑 pic.twitter.com/GXvijChL23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Paul Rudd

Paul Rudd 🤝 Matt Ryan pic.twitter.com/Fs8ChTpA2S — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire is the building. She’s set to sing the National Anthem pregame. #vegas #superbowl pic.twitter.com/OdkDvsqylm — Mick Akers (@mickakers) February 11, 2024

Luke Combs

Jason Kelce

Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and Ice Spice meet up at the Super Bowl 🤩



(via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/PEoDlqcSrJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2024

Draymond Green

Draymond pulled up to Super Bowl LVIII 👀 pic.twitter.com/Ly1XEarEeP — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) February 11, 2024

Post Malone

Eric Stonestreet

"This is his moment" ❤️@ericstonestreet shares some love for his coach and gives his MVP prediction 👀👇 pic.twitter.com/U7nnsBGs62 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) February 11, 2024

Roger Goodell