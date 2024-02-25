Cillian Murphy ‘smashed his head open' while filming ‘Oppenheimer': ‘I was a bit shocked'

Cillian Murphy had a bit of an accident one night before filming “Oppenheimer,” and a gift from Emily Blunt is partially to blame.

While appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Feb. 23, “The Devil Wear Prada” star recalled giving Murphy a luxury Hästens pillow because she felt he needed sleep even “more than food" during production.

“So I gave him this pillow but it turned out — do you mind if I tell them?” Blunt said, turning to Murphy, to which he responded, “I mean you’re gonna.”

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“So, he was really luxuriating in this pillow one night, and he woke up in the middle of the night — this is what he told me the next day — and he went to fluff himself back down in the pillow," she began.

But while he tried to find the "cool side" of the pillow, he "misjudged where it was" and "smashed his head open on the bedside table,” Blunt said, through laughter. “They had to glue his head shut.”

Murphy explained that he "was a bit shocked" after it happened.

“I mean I was having a great sleep, and I had this amazing pillow and then I just, you know, it was a strange bed, a strange table, it was ‘bang,'" he said.

Instead of seeking medical attention, he contacted the film's makeup designer, Luisa Abel, at around 3 a.m., and she "glued his head shut."

Nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, with Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” snagging 13 nominations.

“She covered it all up and you don’t even see it in the movie,” he said.

Murphy, Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. appeared on the show to promote “Oppenheimer” ahead of the Screen Actors Guild Awards Feb. 24.

At the ceremony Saturday, Murphy took home the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer, while his co-star, Downey, won outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for playing Lewis Strauss.

Blunt was nominated for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role, but lost to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who took home the hardware for her performance in “The Holdovers.”

“Oppenheimer” won the last SAG Award of the night, outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: