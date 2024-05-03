NORTHBRIDGE

Police respond to incident in Northbridge

A large police presence could be seen in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge, Massachusetts, Friday night

NBC Universal, Inc.

There was a heavy police presence Friday night in the Whitinsville section of Northbridge, Massachusetts.

The incident happened near the town common. Police did not immediately give any details of what occurred.

There appears to have been an altercation involving several people on bikes. A weapon was found on scene.

Multiple ambulances and police cruisers responded to the incident.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston will have more information as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

NORTHBRIDGE
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us