The Office

Dakota Johnson says filming on ‘The Office' was ‘the worst' and had ‘weird dynamics'

Dakota Johnson looked back on her cameo in "The Office," saying that she had "the worst time" filming the comedy series: "No one wanted to talk to me."

By Garbielle Chung | E!

(l-r) Actress Dakota Johnson during an interview with host Seth Meyers
Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Dakota Johnson is fifty shades of unimpressed with her cameo on "The Office."

Back in 2013, the "Madame Web" actress guest starred on the NBC series finale, playing an accountant named Dakota who replaces Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) at Dunder Mifflin. Though Johnson was a huge fan of the show at the time, she did not enjoy the filming experience one bit.

"That was honestly the worst time of my life," she shared during her Feb. 8 appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers." "They were like, 'Do you want to be in the series finale?' And I was like, 'Of course,' thinking that I'd show up for like half a day. I was there for two weeks. And I'm barely in the f-----g show."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Moreover, the 34-year-old felt there were "weird dynamics that had been going on for the last 10 years" on set.

"Some people didn't speak to each other," Dakota continued. "No one wanted to talk to me. No one gave a f---."

Entertainment News

celebrity couples 4 hours ago

Nick Cannon reveals if he sees a future with Mariah Carey 8 years after divorce

TikTok 7 hours ago

Woman orders a $275 ashtray, receives a can of tuna instead

Comforting Episodes of "The Office"

Originally starring Steve Carrell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer, "The Office" ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013. Carell left the series in 2011, but returned in final episode for the wedding of Dwight (Rainn Wilson) and Angela (Angela Kinsey).

Other celebs who made appearances in the finale included Rachael Harris, Joan Cusack, Ed Begley Jr. and—yes—even Seth Meyers himself.

"Look, it's the f-----g Office's fault," Meyers told Johnson after hearing about her set experience. "It's not your fault."

And the "Fifty Shades of Grey" alum agreed. As Johnson quipped back, "It's their fault."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Kristan Gillis has 23 tattoos celebrating her favorite TV show, "The Office." Watch Gillis show her tattoos to Rainn Wilson at the "The Reunion" in Chicago and see what all 23 look like.
Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

The Office
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us