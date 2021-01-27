Disney's ‘Raya and the Last Dragon' Sparks Mixed Reactions on Asian Representation

Disney’s newly released trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon” has spurred mixed reactions regarding Asian representation, NBC News reports.

The new trailer for the upcoming animated feature — inspired by Southeast Asian cultures — gives audiences a more in-depth look at Raya (voiced by Kelly-Marie Tran) as she rallies her warrior crew and con artists on her quest to find the mythical “last dragon.”

The film features a voice cast full of Asian American celebrities like Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Gemma Chan. Some have critiqued the fact that the majority of the prominent speaking roles go to East Asian cast members, pointing out that Tran is one of the few Southeast Asian actors in the animated film.

“I am actually very conflicted about the new Raya and the Last Dragon casting. I love all those cast members. But basically everyone, except KMT is East Asian. Imagine how big it would be they actually casted Southeast Asian actors. SE Asian actors are sorely lacking in Hollywood,” one user tweeted.

Others shared their excitement for Southeast Asian representation in Hollywood films. “Yay for little kids that get to see ourselves represented in Disney!” one user tweeted.

