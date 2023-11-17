Dolly Parton has officially released her rock album: See artists, track list, more

Dolly Parton can officially add rockstar to her long list of accolades.

The 77-year-old country music icon announced the release of her first rock album, appropriately named "Rockstar," on Instagram Nov. 17. In the promo video, which included an old voiceover of Parton announcing plans to land in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the singer is seen posing and performing as she rocks out to the music.

"I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released!" she captioned the post. "I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great iconic songs that I think everybody will love hearing again. I just hope you enjoy my version of them!"

"Rockstar" comes on the heels of a busy several months for Parton, with the "9 to 5" singer recently releasing singles from the album and launching a new radio series.

Here's what to know about Parton's latest release.

When did Dolly Parton's new album come out?

The "Jolene" singer released her 49th solo studio album "Rockstar" on Friday, Nov. 17 from Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group. The 30-track LP is Parton's first rock album after over 50 years in the country music industry and contains nine original songs amid 21 rock covers.

Who is featured on "Rockstar?"

Aside from the original jams, Parton courted some of the biggest legends in rock history to accompany her on over 20 covers.

These are all the featured artists on "Rockstar" in the order of the album's tracklist: Sting, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, John Fogerty, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Peter Frampton, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Chris Stapleton, Miley Cyrus, Brandi Carlile, Kevin Cronin, Debbie Harry, Elton John, Melissa Etheridge, Lizzo, Sasha Flute, Robe Halford, Simon Le Bon, Linda Perry, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Neil Giraldo, Michael McDonald, Ronnie McDowell, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

What's the tracklist on Dolly Parton's new album?

Here are all the songs on "Rockstar":

"Rockstar"

"World on Fire"

"Every Breath You Take," featuring Sting

"Open Arms," featuring Steve Perry

"Magic Man (Carl Version)," featuring Ann Wilson

"Long As I Can See The Light," featuring John Fogerty

"Either Or," featuring Kid Rock

"I Want You Back," featuring Steven Tyler

"What Has Rock And Roll Ever Done For You," featuring Stevie Nicks

"Purple Rain"

"Baby, I Love Your Way," featuring Peter Frampton

"I Hate Myself For Loving You," featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

"Night Moves," featuring Chris Stapleton

"Wrecking Ball," featuring Miley Cyrus

"(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," featuring P!nk and Brandi Carlile

"Keep On Loving You," featuring Kevin Cronin

"Heart of Glass," featuring Debbie Harry

"Don't Let The Sun Go Down on Me," featuring Elton John

"Tried To Rock and Roll Me," featuring Melissa Etheridge

"Stairway To Heaven," featuring Lizzo and Sasha Flute

"We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You"

"Bygones," featuring Rob Halford

"My Blue Tears," featuring Simon Le Bon

"What's Up?" featuring Linda Perry

"You're No Good," featuring Emmylou Harris and Cheryl Crow

"Heartbreaker," featuring Pat Benater and Neil Giraldo

"Bittersweet," featuring Michael McDonald

"I Dreamed About Elvis," featuring Ronnie McDowell

"Let It Be," featuring Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

"Free Bird," featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd

What has she said about the album?

In 1999, the Tennessee native was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, but has made her aspirations to attain a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame clear in 2022.

"I figure if I I'm going to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I'm going to have to earn it," she said in the Fall of Fame's 2022 Induction Ceremony before giving two strums on an electric guitar.

In an interview with Billboard, Parton said her husband's love for rock’n’roll was a major inspiration to her Friday release.

“I dedicated it to him because he has always loved rock’n’roll,” she told the publication. “The harder [and] louder, the better.”

When asked about her newfound spot in the rock scene, Parton said she's "beginning to feel a little rock’n’roll-y, but I’ll always be a country girl."

