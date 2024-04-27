READING

10-year-old struck in hit-and-run incident in Reading

Authorities say that a white Chevy SUV fled north on High Street after the incident.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run incident where a child was struck in Reading, Massachusetts on Friday.

Reading Police say they responded to the incident that happened around 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.

Authorities say that a white Chevy SUV fled north on High Street after the incident.

The child sustained minor injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call. 781-944-1212

This article tagged under:

READING
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us