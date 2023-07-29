entertainment

Watch: Ed Sheeran surprises fans, serves them hot dogs at famed Chicago restaurant

By Matt Stefanski and NBC Chicago Staff

While customers might typically visit Chicago's rudest hot dog for a meal or the one-of-a-kind experience, some stopped by on Saturday to meet one of the world's most famous singers.

Fans of Ed Sheeran flocked to The Wiener's Circle, the iconic Lincoln Park hot dog stand known for its sassy staffers, as he manned the counter. With little advanced notice, the singer-songwriter announced that he'd be giving away hot dogs at the establishment Saturday afternoon.

Photos taken by Telemundo Chicago showed a smiling Sheeran as he conversed with fans and customers, something the iconic establishment's employees might not typically do.

Given that, it appears Sheeran didn't live up to the business' standards.

"Our newest trainee @edsheeran⁩ has a lot to learn, he’s way too proper and friendly," the Wiener's Circle tweeted.

Understandably, the new trainee's appearance kept the joint pretty busy.

Sheeran's visit took place just a few hours before his planned Mathematics Tour stop at Soldier Field, featuring KHALID and Cat Burns.

