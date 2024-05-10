Northern Lights

Northern lights visible in Boston area, across New England

A G5 geomagnetic storm meant stargazers could see the aurora borealis in Massachusetts and elsewhere

By Mike Pescaro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The northern lights were visible across much of New England, including the Boston area, as a powerful geomagnetic storm hit.

The storm is categorized as a G5 — the highest on the scale — and is the most powerful since at least 2003. It brings the possibility of blackouts, but also allows the aurora borealis to be seen much farther south than usual.

Photos show the lights across Massachusetts, and at our sister station in NBC Connecticut.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Local

Northern Lights 1 hour ago

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

Nick Goss 1 hour ago

Bruins penalty kill gives worst performance of playoffs in Game 3 loss

Stunning photos of the aurora borealis over Mass., NH

Photos: Northern Lights visible in Connecticut

This article tagged under:

Northern Lights
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us