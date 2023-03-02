‘Funny Girl' With Lea Michele to End Its Broadway Run

This parade is coming to an end.

On March 2, Broadway's revival of "Funny Girl," starring Lea Michele, Ramin Karimloo, Jared Grimes and Tova Feldshuh—announced its plans for one last curtain call.

"Hey, gorgeous! We're having so much fun with you on Broadway, we're sticking around until September 3rd!" read a statement shared on the show's Instagram page. "Don't miss @leamichele, @raminkarimloo, @grimeystepz, and @tovahfeld! Get your tickets now. #FUNNYGIRL."

Following the show's Broadway run, the production will begin a North American tour. The cast has not yet been announced.

Though Michele was only expected to stay on until the end of spring as Fanny Brice—a role she took on in September 2022, weeks after Beanie Feldstein's exit in July 2022—she ultimately ended up extending her run.

"I was originally only supposed to stay until June," Michele said on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' March 2. "Signing on to this and taking on this role with a toddler. I haven't been on Broadway in 15 years. I really didn't know how this was going to all sort of feel and be for us as a family and being back in New York."

The actress, who shares son Ever Leo Reich, 2, with husband Zandy Reich, added, "But I'm having such an amazing time and we have the most amazing cast and it is just such a beautiful experience. So myself, Tova Feldshuh, Ramin and Jared, we've all decided that we are going to see this to the end September 3rd."

Michele, who, like her former "Glee" character Rachel Berry, is a longtime fan of the musical, has earned praise for her performances in "Funny Girl" from critics. She also received a congratulatory letter from Barbra Streisand, who originated the role of Fanny in the 1964 Broadway production and also portrayed the character in its 1968 movie adaptation, for which she won her first Oscar.

"She wrote me this beautiful letter," Michele said on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers' Dec. 5. "But one thing she said in was, 'It's really wonderful when your dreams come true, isn't it?'"

She added that she fell to her knees and called "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy, her mom, her BFF Jonathan Groff and Michael Mayer. Groff starred with Michele in "Glee" and met her while working with her in the '00s Broadway show "Spring Awakening," which Mayer directed.

"Like, these are the people who need to know," Michele said. "It was great."

The actress meanwhile has post-"Funny Girl" plans in which she will fulfill another career goal. On Oct. 30, Michele will make her solo Carnegie Hall debut. She recently announced the news on her Instagram Stories, adding, "Another dream come true."