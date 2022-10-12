George Clooney Talks Marriage, Prioritizing What's Important

For George Clooney, life with wife Amal Clooney has been paradise.

Once known as Hollywood's most notorious bachelor, the "Ticket to Paradise" star is now happily married to the human rights lawyer—and dad to their 5-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. While it admittedly took George quite some time to settle down, tying the knot in 2014 at the age 53, he exclusively told E! News the long wait has provided him with a level of maturity that makes him the perfect partner for Amal, 44.

"We agree on most things," shared the actor, who once said that he and Amal had never been in an argument. "When you're 61, which apparently I am... As you get older, you're kind of looking at things a little differently."

As one example of "things people always worry about," George recalled that a younger man might "argue" with his wife about paint colors while renovating a house.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary with some famous pals! The couple marked the big milestone alongside longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. The group of pals were spotted heading to an early dinner at 4 Charles Prime Rib in New York City.

"Amal wants to paint the wall yellow," he reasoned. "And if I was younger, I feel like that's a stupid color. And now you just go, ‘I don't care. Who cares if a wall's yellow?'"

Photos: George Clooney Through the Years

In his older age, George has learned to prioritize what matters most in life. As he explained to E!'s Francesca Amiker, "Let's find all the things that we have in common and not worry about the little things."

Though his revamped outlook has led to eight years of marital bliss and counting, George believes he's not the one to dole out marriage advice. "Because I started so late, I'm not allowed to give advice to anyone," he said in earnest. "I have to look at it as if I'm the luckiest human being alive and then just appreciate that."

And his frequent collaborator Julia Roberts agrees. Having worked with George throughout the years, with "Ticket to Paradise" being their latest rom-com together, the Oscar-winning actress joked that Amal deserves "all the credit" in the couple's relationship.

"She's an awesome person," Roberts raved to E! News. "She's so funny and so smart, and stunningly beautiful every hour of the day."

She added, "I love her, so George is not allowed to ever fight with her."

"Ticket to Paradise" is in theaters Friday, Oct. 21.