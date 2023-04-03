Gerard Piqué Calls Out Shakira Fans Over Social Media Hate

Weeks after speaking out about his split from Shakira, Gerard Piqué has more to say.

The sports star, who has since moved on with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, called out fans of the "Hips Don't Lie" singer over the social media hate he says has hiked up since their June 2022 breakup.

"My ex-partner is Latin American," he said on a Twitch Livestream April 1 via translation. "You don't know what I've received from her fans on social media. Thousands of barbarities."

As for how it affects him, Piqué doubled down that the social media comments are worth "zero" to him.

"I don't care about anything, really," Piqué continued. "It's zero. It's people who don't have lives. How much care should you give them? It's zero. You won't ever know them in real life. They're like robots."

Shakira seemingly responded to Piqué—with whom she shares sons Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8—the next day on Twitter. Accompanying her messages with multiple flags from Latin American countries, the Colombia artist wrote April 2 via translation, "Proud to be Latin American."

The next day, Shakira penned a message on Instagram announcing the next chapter in her and her son's lives—moving away from Barcelona, the Spanish city where they lived for nearly nine years during Piqué's career with FC Barcelona.

"Thanks to everyone who surfed so many waves with me there in Barcelona, ​​the city where I learned that friendship is undoubtedly longer than love," she captioned her April 3 post. "Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow."

Gerard Pique is dodging questions about this ex-Shakira. The retired soccer star was asked if he heard Shakira’s number one song “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” while on Spanish radio station RAC1 on Wednesday to which he said “Yes, obviously…I don't want to talk about it.” Shakira and Gerard announced their split in June 2022 after 12 years together. Since the breakup, the pop star has dropped several songs about their separation, but during the interview, the 36-year-old stressed how important it is for him to protect the two kids he shares with Shakira, 10-year-old Milan and seven-year-old Sasha.