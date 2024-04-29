hopkinton

Driver accused in deadly Hopkinton road rage crash charged with murder

Ryan Sweatt, 36, will be charged with murder in the death of Destini Decoff, 26, after a crash in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, on April 4

NBC10 Boston

A man who is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car during a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, will be charged with murder, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Destini Decoff, 26, was critically injured in the crash on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton, police said. She died of her injuries two days later.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident. He will now face a murder charge, according to the DA.

Sweatt reportedly told police a group of people in a car behind him got out at the intersection fo Granite and Hayden Rowe streets and threatened to kill him, with one allegedly pulling out a knife.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sweatt will be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday in Framingham District Court.

More local news

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

WATCH: Out-of-control truck slams into sign, narrowly avoids car with woman and baby inside

To Catch a Contractor 3 hours ago

Like father, like son: Firefighter and nurse with contracting side hustles faced similar financial allegations

This article tagged under:

hopkinton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us