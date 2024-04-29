Driver accused in deadly Hopkinton road rage crash charged with murder

A man who is accused of intentionally hitting a woman with his car during a road rage incident in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, will be charged with murder, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said Monday.

Destini Decoff, 26, was critically injured in the crash on April 4 on Hayden Rowe Street near Cornell's Irish Pub, Hopkinton, police said. She died of her injuries two days later.

Ryan Sweatt, 36, of Milford, was originally charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, operating to endanger and a marked lanes violation in connection with the incident. He will now face a murder charge, according to the DA.

Sweatt reportedly told police a group of people in a car behind him got out at the intersection fo Granite and Hayden Rowe streets and threatened to kill him, with one allegedly pulling out a knife.

Sweatt will be arraigned on the new charge Tuesday in Framingham District Court.