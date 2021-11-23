Harry Potter Wands, Michael Keaton's Batman Mask Among Hollywood Items in December Auction

If you've ever wanted to own a piece of Hollywood history, a December auction may be the time to take your shot.

Julien's Auctions is hosting the "Icons & Idols: Hollywood" auction Dec. 2 and 3, chock full of movie memorabilia.

Among the items up for grabs is Michael Keaton's 1989 "Batman" mask for an estimated $10,000-$20,000.

Or perhaps you were obsessed with "Terminator 2: Judgement Day." The famous leather jacket worn by Arnold Schwarzenegger with matching black leather pants with a belt are up for grabs at an estimated $20,000 - $30,000.

Or maybe you're a Potterhead and the idea of owning an actual wand used by the actors seems like magic come to life. The wand used by David Thewlis who portrayed Professor Remus Lupin in the 2004 installment "Harry Potter & The Prisoner of Azkaban" is expected to fetch $5,000 - $7,000. Rupert Grint (or Ron Weasley as you know him) used a hero wand in his role that is also expected to go for $5,000 - $7,000. There's also a Hogwarts acceptance letter and a Hufflepuff cape -- bidding for the cape starts at $1,250.

There's so much more, including items from "Die Hard" and "John Wick."

Visit the website to learn more.

See some of the items below.