Here's your chance to help teach Harvard's Taylor Swift class

It turns out Harvard University's Taylor Swift era is popular. So popular, in fact, that this coming semester's English class on the world-famous singer-songwriter is expanding — and may need your help.

Stephanie Burt, the professor teaching the class, posted to social media Wednesday that she needs more qualified teaching assistants for her Harvard class on Taylor Swift, and put out an open call for help.

"If you live in the Boston/Providence metro, love Tay, & have *qualifications or experience to teach a writing intensive college course,* my DMs are open," she said on X, formerly Twitter.

Burt has previously told NBC10 Boston about her plans for the class, called Taylor Swift and Her World.

"We're going to be looking at how she has handled her own fame, at her presence as a very, very guarded political figure," she said.

The course listing for English 183 says it will "move through Swift's own catalogue, including hits, deep cuts, outtakes, re-recordings, considering songwriting as its own art, distinct from poems recited or silently read," covering fan and celebrity cultures, Swift's literary influences and more.

