Jada Pinkett Smith clarifies she and Will Smith are working to reconcile their marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith made it clear to Hoda Kotb on TODAY that she and husband Will Smith are "working hard" to heal their relationship.

Smith's comments came after her revelation to Hoda in an NBC primetime special on Oct. 13 that the two have been living "separate lives" for the past seven years, while not actually being legally divorced.

She told Hoda on TODAY on Oct. 16 that the two are now working to reconcile.

"There's no finding another great love, and I think that's the point," she said. "It's like we are in a place now that we are in a deep, healing space. And we are really concentrating on healing the relationship between us.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"There's no divorce on paper. We really have been working hard. That's the whole thing. We are working very hard at bringing our relationship together. Back to a life partnership."

Smith then expanded on her comments.

"Here's the thing about husband-wife marriage for me, for my healing process," she said.

"I came into that with very specific ideas that were blocks to me seeing Will as who he is. He can't be this perfect, ideal guy husband. I have to be able to accept him for the human that he is, (and) he accepts me for the human that I am. And we want to love each other there."

Over the weekend, Will Smith issued a statement to The New York Times about Jada’s memoir and her discussion of their relationship.

“When you’ve been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in, and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: