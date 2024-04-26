Arrest made in 2023 hit-and-run boat crash on Lake Winnipesaukee

A man was arrested Friday in a hit-and-run crash that badly damaged a boat on New Hampshire's Lake Winnipesaukee last summer, police said, but the case remains under investigation.

Boaters on a 50-foot-SeaRay boat fled the scene after it crashed into a docked vessel in Wolfeboro's Winter Harbor late Saturday, Aug. 12., according to New Hampshire State Police.

An image shared by police showed a badly damaged vintage boat.

New Hampshire State Police A boat involved in a hit-and-run crash on Lake Winnipesaukee Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023.

New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said soon after the crash that they were called to it about 11 p.m. The SeaRay, registered out of Windham, was on the rocks after having crashed into the docked boat, which was unoccupied.

The driver and several passengers were seen getting off the SeaRay and onto a blue 1997 Well Craft boat registered in Pelham that headed toward Tuftonboro, police said. It was found later at a home's dock in the town.

Investigators eventually identified Demosthenes Macheras as the driver of the boat that removed the people from the SeaRay before law enforcement got to the scene, New Hampshire State Police said.

The 69-year-old Pelham resident was due to face misdemeanor charges of simple assault and hindering apprehension in Ossipee District Court on June 4. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities didn't say if they'd identified the boat driver responsible for the hit-and-run. They did ask anyone with information that could help investigators call Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112 or email him at Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or to call state police at 603-846-3333.