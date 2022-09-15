Jason Momoa Debuts New Head Tattoo After Shaving Hair

Jason Momoa now has a new 'do and a new tattoo.

Less than two weeks after he shaved off some of his hair in a video message encouraging fans to eliminate single-use plastics from their lives, the "Aquaman" star debuted the fresh ink.

Momoa gave his followers their first look at the design in a Sept. 14 Instagram video. While boarding a flight to New Zealand, the actor said he had "something special" to show fans, proceeding to remove his hat and reveal the large head and neck tattoo that his team told Just Jared is "related to his Hawaiian roots and culture."

Keone Nunes, who does traditional Hawaiian tattooing, was behind the design. Momoa tagged the artist in the Instagram post, writing in the caption,"it was a true honor 20 years in the making."

Nunes also posted a photo of himself with Momoa and talked about how long the "Games of Thrones" alum has wanted the tattoo.

"Sometimes you have to wait for the right time to get what is right for you," he wrote. "I have known Jason's father Joe since high school and started talking to Jason over 20 years ago on doing work on him. With family and friends to support him, yesterday was the first step in his journey."

In the comments, Momoa wrote, "Love u unko. So thankful for our time together. Look forward to more."

Momoa appeared to be traveling to New Zealand for his new Apple TV+ series. As he boarded the plane--noting he was "proud to be Hawaiian [and] proud to ride Hawaiian Airlines"-- he said, "Chief of War coming baby!"

