Justin Timberlake shares rare family photos on Jessica Biel's birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

You can't stop the feeling when it comes to Justin Timberlake's birthday tribute to wife Jessica Biel.

To celebrate the "Sinner" actress turning 42, the "SexyBack" singer shared a sweet montage of family photos, including rare images of their sons Silas, 8, and Phinneas, 3, set to the late Tina Turner's 1989 hit "The Best."

One of the pics the Grammy winner posted was a 2018 photo of Biel kissing their eldest son during a family vacation to Paris. Timberlake also posted a more recent video of his wife hugging Phinneas.

The actress is also shown in the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer's montage working out, going boating, dancing with her husband onstage and appearing with him on a few date nights.

"There ain't no other way to say it. You're the best," Timberlake captioned the March 3 Instagram post. "I love you. Happy birthday, ya [goat emoji]!

Biel, who has been married to Timberlake since 2012, had also shared a sweet tribute to her husband for his 43rd birthday back in January.

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel: Romance Rewind

"I ALWAYS got you. Happy birthday, babe," she captioned an Instagram video featuring videos and photos of the couple, paired with Boom Forest's cover of Sonny & Cher's 1965 hit "I Got You."

The two have occasionally offered their Instagram followers glimpses of their family life with their children.

"My kids make my life totally insane and so fun," Biel told E! News' Francesca Amiker last June, "and so full of love."

Stylish at any age! Jessica Biel just proved that the '90s really are back. The actress and producer poked fun at her Y2K-era fashion with a fun Instagram post this week, showing off the attire she wore to events such as the "American Pie" premiere in 1999. Though more than 20 years have passed, Biel noted that she may have been ahead of her time with those now-vintage ensembles. "I hear all of these outfits are cool again. Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time," she joked in her caption. Fans loved seeing her throw it back to her younger days and at least one famous follower dropped in the comment section to share their approval, too – her husband, Justin Timberlake. "Teenage me just started sweating," he teased.