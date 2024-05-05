23-year-old detained at Northeastern's commencement at Fenway Park

A week after police arrested nearly 100 protesters at Northeastern, the school is holding its commencement exercises Sunday at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox, for the fourth consecutive year.

Boston police tell NBC10 Boston they have detained a 23-year-old at the ceremony. It was not immediately clear if the person is a student, or why he was detained, though police were seen holding a flag outside Fenway.

The venue had said it would help security officials monitor the crowd and limit what people can bring. Signs, banners, balloons and full-size flags are prohibited in the stadium, along with most bags. Renata Nyul, vice president for communications, said public safety staffing would be strengthened.

All those entering Fenway had to pass through metal detectors. About 50,000 graduates, family and friends were expected.

Northeastern is one of several universities in the Boston area that have had pro-Palestinian encampments. Some have let the protests continue, though Northeastern’s camp was broken up.

“While we realize that issues in the world prompt passionate viewpoints, the focus this weekend should be on our graduates and their remarkable achievements,” Nyul said.

With student protests over the Israel-Hamas war disrupting campuses nationwide, major schools like Northeastern University are intent on ensuring that commencement ceremonies — joyous milestones for graduates, their families and friends — go off without a hitch this weekend.

It won’t be easy. Colleges are hiring extra security, screening attendees at venues and emphasizing that significant disruptions by pro-Palestinian protesters won’t be tolerated. At the same time, they’re pledging to honor free-speech rights by designating protest zones.