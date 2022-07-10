Kate Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Another Baby With Jamie Bell

Fantastic baby news.

On July 10, Kate Mara confirmed she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband Jamie Bell. The actress posted on Instagram a photo of the "Fantastic Four" co-stars walking together outside the BFI Chair's Dinner in London on June 28, which shows her wearing a loose-fitting blush mini dress with crystal embellishments.

The "House of Cards" alum captioned her post, "There are three of us in this pic" and included an emoji of hands forming a heart, a gesture expectant parents often make in pregnancy announcements.

Many fans and celebs expressed their well-wishes in the comments section. "Awwww congratulations loves!!!!" wrote actress Jenna Dewan, a mother of two who starred with Mara in the 2011 movie "10 Years."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Michael B. Jordan, who appeared with Kate and Jamie in "Fantastic Four" in 2015, commented with three star emojis. Octavia Spencer, who starred with the pregnant actress in the 2010 movie "Peep World," also offered her congratulations.

2022 Celebrity Babies

Mara, 39, and Bell, 36, are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter, whose name has not been made public. The "Billy Elliot" actor also shares son Jack, 8, with ex Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara's road to motherhood wasn't easy. In June 2013, a month after giving birth to her and Bell's daughter, the actress said on prenatal-focused chiropractor Dr. Elliot Berlin's "Informed Pregnancy" podcast that shortly before conceiving her little girl, she had had a first pregnancy that ended with a blighted ovum, a type of early miscarriage.

Mara also experienced complications while pregnant with her daughter. In her third trimester, she developed cholestasis, a liver condition. She was induced and underwent an emergency C-section after three days of labor, emmy magazine reported in 2020.

Then, when her little girl was only 2 months old, the actress began production on the Hulu mini-series "A Teacher."

"I find it quite easy to switch it on and off," Mara told the outlet. "Thank God, because as a new mom, when you have a baby on your boob, screaming in the trailer, and then you've got to go pretend to be sexy, it's kind of a complete nightmare. But it was also not, you know what I mean? Because I have this little angel baby."