Top 3 all-inclusive getaways perfect for winter travel

It is time to ditch the snow gear for a swimsuit and sunglasses, Luxe Life with Derek Z has picked a few resorts around the world that will have you flying away with incredible memories.

Mexico: Hyatt Zilara Cancun

Playa Hotels & Resorts

At this oceanfront resort exclusively for adults, swim-up suites lead to an Infinity pool, an authentic cantina serves up spicy cocktails, and incredible live performances create an energetic vibe. All 310 rooms are large suites with at least 653 square feet of space. Each room has a furnished balcony with a hammock and an in-room minibar, while select suites have swim-up pool access and even exclusive cabana access. The resort also features 12 restaurants, bars and lounges and an unforgettable spa to relax and unwind. Whether looking for a couple’s getaway or a relaxing baby moon, Hyatt Zilara Cancun is the perfect fit.

Jamaica: Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Playa Hotels & Resorts

Imagine a place where you can get away from it all. A tropical island paradise where the only time you’ll lift a finger is when you’re ordering drinks. From a world-class full-service spa, two sparkling swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, private beachside cabanas, to gorgeous Montego Bay accommodations. Lavished with an array of amenities, Jewel Grande is the ultimate all-inclusive luxury resort in Montego Bay Jamaica. Only 15 minutes from Sangster Airport you’ll feel like you’re a world away while being by Montego Bay’s most popular attractions.

Dominican Republic: Hilton La Romana

Playa Hotels & Resorts

The Hilton La Romana all-inclusive family resort is designed for all ages and features amenities that will surprise and delight. A tropical playground for everyone, this modern, recently renovated, oceanfront resort on the Caribbean features a brand-new waterpark, 418 rooms, 13 restaurants and bars, and a refreshingly casual, come-as-you-are vibe.