Keith Urban shares marriage advice after 17 Years with Nicole Kidman

Keith Urban knows the secret to loving somebody like Nicole Kidman.

The Grammy winner reflected on the magic behind his 17-year marriage to the "Big Little Lies" star, but he's not too keen on divulging the answer when it comes to his own romance—because he knows every couple must figure it out for themselves.

"If I answer that, it'll come across as advice for other married people," Urban exclusively told E! News' Paul Costabile on the 2024 CMT Music Awards red carpet April 7. "I have no advice for anybody."

But real talk, what's his big little secret for making relationships work? "You guys figure out whatever works for you," he noted. "We're figuring it out. You figure it out. Everybody's different."

The 56-year-old—who arrived in a casual black button-down shirt, black pants and boots—wants couples to realize they all have a unique dynamic that the outside won't understand, as he added, "There's no one size fits all." (See every star on the red carpet here and tune into E! News on April 8 for more from the CMT Music Awards.)

However, it seems music might be a helpful addition to their connection. In fact, Urban is even open to collaborating with Kidman on a song together. "We sing around the house a lot," he added. "So, why not?"

The "Moulin Rouge" star—who shares daughter Sunday, 14, and Faith, 12 with Urban—has also highlighted her admiration for the sounds of their home.

"The great thing about being married to a musician—you have music in the house all the time," she explained on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2013. "There is something very joyful about having music. Keith can play pretty much any instrument. He'll just play piano at 7 in the morning that's what we have—breakfast around the piano and very much a part of our life."

