Larry David

Larry David Coronavirus PSA: Stay Home, Watch TV and Stop ‘Hurting Old People Like Me’

The "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator starred in a public service announcement that urged "the idiots out there" to practice social distancing

Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" star Larry David appeared in a public service announcement Tuesday that urged California residents to take advantage of the opportunity to stay home and binge television amid the coronavirus pandemic, NBC News reports.

David, 72, was featured in a short clip from the California governor’s office that urged people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing. The state has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom since March 19.

“I basically want to address the idiots out there — and you know who you are. I don't know what you're doing, you’re going out, you’re socializing too close — it’s not good,” David said. “You’re hurting old people like me.”

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention has advised that Americans slow the spread of coronavirus by staying home, leaving only for essential needs and maintaining a social distance of at least six feet when out. The United States has the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases amid the global pandemic, with more than 185,000 positive tests and 3,768 deaths as of Tuesday.

Entertainment News

Law & Order: SVU 4 hours ago

Meloni Returning to ‘Law & Order’ Fold With New Series as Elliot Stabler: Report

coronavirus 6 hours ago

‘It Is Brutal’: Hollywood’s Rank-and-file on the Pandemic

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Larry DavidCaliforniacoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us