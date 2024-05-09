UMass Amherst commencement speaker withdraws after protester arrests

Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead will not deliver the keynote speech at UMass Amherst's graduation next week after dozens of protesters were arrested Tuesday.

About 130 people were arrested at a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus. Whitehead spoke out Thursday against the arrests, and the school confirmed on its website that he had withdrawn.

"I was looking forward to speaking next week at UMass Amherst," Whitehead wrote on social media in a message he said he sent the school a day earlier. "I visited two years ago and everyone was awesome. My nephew graduated from there and got a great education. But calling the cops on peaceful protesters is a shameful act."

"I give all my best wishes and congratulations to the class of '24 and pray for the safety of the Palestinian people, the return of the hostages, and an end to this terrible war," the author continued.

UMass Amherst's graduation is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 18 and will not have a commencement speaker, the school said.

"We respect Mr. Whitehead's position and regret that he will not be addressing the Class of 2024," spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said in a statement.

Whitehead won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 2017 for "The Underground Railroad" and again in 2020 for "The Nickel Boys."