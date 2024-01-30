Larry David picks a pretty, pretty good time to come to Boston

A man renowned for his hilariously uncomfortable conversations is coming to Boston to have one.

Larry David, star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and co-creator of "Seinfeld," will be on stage at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on April 1.

"A Conversation With Larry David" comes to Boston just six days before the series finale of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The Boston show is the second of two, with the other being March 29 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

"Joined by a moderator, the Live Nation-produced event will feature an informal discussion about his time on Seinfeld, Curb, and everything in between," reads an event description on Live Nation's website.

"Hi everyone! It's Larry. I'm really looking forward to seeing you all. Just so you know, I've recently had plastic surgery on my face and the doctor, who everyone raved about, totally botched it, leaving me devoid of all expression," David wrote in a statement on Live Nation. "So if I seem more sour than usual, that's the reason, but don’t let it stop you from having fun!"

Tickets become available for presale Wednesday at 10 a.m., with general sales beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.

David created "Seinfeld" with star Jerry Seinfeld in 1989, serving as the show's head writer for the first seven seasons. He has helmed "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in which he stars as a fictionalized version of himself, since 2000.

The 12th and final season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" premieres Sunday on HBO and Max, with the last episode set to air April 7.