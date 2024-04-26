Woman fatally shot at apartment in Conway, NH, authorities say

A woman was fatally shot at an apartment in Conway, New Hampshire, overnight, state and local authorities said Friday as they investigated the suspicious death.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested in the shooing on Council Road, but everyone involved appeared to have been identified and there was no apparent threat to the public, according to an announcement from state prosecutors, state police and Conway police.

The shooting was reported about midnight Friday morning, officials said. The woman was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Her identity wasn't immediately provided, but officials said more information would be provided later Friday.