Lawsuit Alleges Writer-Director James Toback is a ‘Serial Sexual Predator'

A lawsuit filed Monday in New York City alleges that Hollywood writer-director James Toback is a “serial sexual predator” who targeted and abused dozens of women over decades while often saying he wanted to cast them in his films.

The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court in Manhattan, lists 38 plaintiffs, with many identified as "Jane Doe." Fifteen are identified by name.

The Harvard Club of New York City, where the suit alleges Toback "lured" several of the women, is also named as a defendant.

Toback, 78, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter and director whose film credits include "The Pick-Up Artist," "Bugsy" and "Tyson," was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 30 women in a Los Angeles Times report five years ago.

A lawyer who has previously represented Toback couldn’t be reached Monday. Efforts to reach the writer-director were unsuccessful and it wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer or representative to speak on his behalf.

