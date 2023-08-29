Lupita Nyong'o shares glimpse inside relationship with Selema Masekela

Lupita Nyong'o is grateful for what the world has brought her way.

Hours after posting an emotional tribute to her late "Black Panther" costar Chadwick Boseman on the third anniversary of his death, the Marvel actress took a moment to celebrate her boyfriend Selema Masekela, whose birthday falls on the same day.

"And THEN..." Nyong’o began her August 28 post, "the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life."

She continued, "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!"

Her tribute included a sweet video montage featuring photos of the couple and funny clips of Masekela dancing while "Good Energy" by Yung Wylin' plays in the background.

For his part, TV host and designer shared the love, commenting on her post alongside smiling and heart emojis, "sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide."

Nyong’o first debuted her romance with Masekela on social media last December. Much like her birthday post for her boyfriend this year, Nyong’o shared a video montage of her and Masekela in various coordinating outfits for the big announcement.

"We just click!" the 40-year-old captioned her post. "@selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid."

Masekela also made their relationship Instagram official that day. Sharing the same video as Nyong’o, the 52-year-old captioned his respective post, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love."

And though Nyong’o has shared the occasional glimpse into the couple's relationship in the months since then, the Us star has previously expressed her desire to keep her private life out of the public eye.

"Privacy is a commodity that is hard to come by," she told Vogue U.K. in 2019. "Filming is so time-consuming. And intense. With Black Panther, a lot of us were single. On Little Monsters, nobody was single. Everyone, when they're done with their day's work, wants to go home to their families, which makes a whole lot of sense. When you don't have that it's very isolating."

