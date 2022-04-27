Met Gala 2022: Everything to Know About Fashion's Biggest Night

Fashionistas, mark your calendars: The first Monday in May is quickly approaching.

What makes this Monday different from every other? Why, it's the most fashion-forward holiday of the year: the Met Gala.

You might be thinking, "But didn't they just have the Met Gala?" If so, you'd be correct. The event was last held eight months ago in September -- when we saw Kim Kardashian's masked Balenciaga look, Lil Nas X's three-part wardrobe transformation and Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's red-carpet debut as a couple -- and the second part will take place on the traditional date.

Want to make sure you've got all the stylish details in order before the big night? E! News can help. Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Met Gala.

When is the Met Gala?

The 2022 Met Gala will take place May 2.

Where is the Met Gala?

The name of the event is a bit of a giveaway. The chic celebration will be held at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, specifically in the American Wing period rooms that showcase American architecture and furnishings spanning from the 17th to 20th centuries to give a glimpse into these time periods.

What is the theme of this year's Met Gala?

Part one was "In America: A Lexicon in Fashion" -- marking the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary and establishing a "modern vocabulary of fashion," according to the organization's press release. Part two, the release continues, is called "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and will "present sartorial narratives that relate to the complex and layered histories" of the American Wing period rooms.

But what does "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" include?

This is the final part of the Costume Institute's period room trilogy (the first was in 2004 in the French period rooms and the second was in 2006 in the English period rooms). According to the Costume Institute's press release, this exhibit will be dedicated to men's and women's clothing from the 18th century to today and will be showcased through vignettes produced by American film directors in specific rooms.

The release notes there will be a "Shaker Retiring Room from the 1830s that explores the defining characteristics of American sportswear...through the work of Claire McCardell," a "19th-century parlor from Richmond, Virginia" that will highlight the designs of dressmaker Fannie Criss, an 1819 mural of Versailles that will serve as the backdrop for a "re-creation of the the historic 1973 'Battle of Versailles' that pitted American designers against their French counterparts," a "20th-century living room designed by Frank Lloyd Wright [that] will highlight the architectural gowns of Charles James" and more.

"The interiors present a survey of more than 300 years of American domestic life," the release states, "and tell a variety of stories--from the personal to the political, the stylistic to the cultural, and the aesthetic to the ideological."

What is the Costume Institute?

According to the Metropolitan Museum of Art's website, the Costume Institute has a collection of more than 33,000 objects that represent "seven centuries of fashionable dress and accessories for men, women, and children, from the fifteenth century to the present." The institute works to preserve, conserve and research these items.

Can I see the exhibit?

The exhibit will be open to the public from May 5 to September 5.

Who is hosting this year's Met Gala?

Every year, a star-studded group hosts the Met Gala. This year's co-chairs include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. They'll be joined by honorary co-chairs designer Tom Ford, Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour.

Who is coming to this year's Met Gala?

While fans will have to wait until the big night to see who shows up, Vogue reports that 600 people typically attend the Met Gala. See which stars walked the red carpet at last year's soire here.

Are there any A-Listers who won't be attending this year?

Sadly, Zendaya has confirmed she won't be at the gala. As she recently told Extra, "I hate to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working."

What actually happens at the Met Gala?

While specifics are very hush-hush, there are a few known details: There's a fashion parade on the red carpet, a chance to peruse the exhibition, a dinner and often a performance (Madonna took the stage at the 2018 Met Gala). And don't expect the fun to stop once the gala ends. Many celebrities keep the good times rolling with afterparties, where fans can expect to see a whole new set of looks.

Why is the Met Gala held in the first place?

In addition to turning the steps of the Met into a runway, the event raises money for the Costume Institute.

How can I watch the Met Gala?

Didn't get an invite this year? Fashion lovers can watch Vogue's livestream on its digital and social channels starting at 6:00 p.m. ET to see all the fabulous looks and check out E! News' TikTok Livestream to see celebrities exiting The Mark Hotel, where many get ready, as they head off to the gala. What's more, Karamo, Brad Goreski and Zanna Roberts Rassi will be breaking down the amazing attire and getting the scoop from Naz Perez on the star-studded staircase during Live From E!, which airs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Plus, Erin Lim Rhodes and Melissa Chataigne will host the Live From E! Stream: Met Gala from The Mark Hotel lobby bar starting at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

And don't forget to follow along with eonline.com to stay up to date throughout the glamorous night.