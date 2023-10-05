Originally appeared on E! Online

Michael Jordan's latest milestone is nothing but net.

The retired NBA star became the first pro athlete to make Forbes' list of the 400 Richest Americans after his net worth increased to $3 billion.

The 60-year-old entered the annual list for the first time Oct. 3, ranking at No. 379. He shares the spot with 15 other people, including producer Haim Saban—co-creator of the "Power Rangers" franchise. As for others on the list, coming at the top is Tesla CEO Elon Musk with a net worth of $251 billion, while Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is No. 2 with $161 billion.

Throughout his career as what many considered to be the greatest NBA player of all time, Jordan won six championship titles with the Chicago Bulls and earned a salary of $90 million, Forbes reported.

"My innate personality is to win at all costs," Jordan said in the 2020 Netflix documentary "The Last Dance," which followed his career. "If I have to do it myself, I'm going to do it."

In 2003, Jordan retired from the NBA for the third time and after playing in the league for 15 seasons.

"I have given everything I could to the game," he famously said, per the Chicago Tribune. "It's time. I know it. I feel it."

In addition to his paychecks from his regular job, Jordan also received $2.4 billion (pre-tax) from Nike and other corporate partners such as Hanes and Gatorade, Forbes reported.

Overall, the athlete's net worth has tripled since 2014. According to Forbes, he increased it to $3 billion due to annual royalty checks from Nike—totaling about $260 million over the past fiscal year—and a deal signed in August to sell a majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, which valued the NBA franchise at $3 billion.