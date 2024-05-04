Car merging onto I-95 South hit fuel truck before fiery crash in CT: state police

NBC Connecticut Investigates has learned that a car merging onto Interstate 95 South hit a fuel truck that later hit a tractor-trailer before all three vehicles caught on fire on Thursday morning, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said a Chevrolet Camaro was entering I-95 south from Route 7 when it hit the front of a fuel truck that was in the right lane. That collision caused the fuel truck to veer into the center lane and hit a tractor-trailer truck in the lane.

After the collision, state police said the fuel truck burst into flames and the other two vehicles caught on fire. No injuries were reported.

The fuel truck carrying gasoline caught on fire under the Fairfield Avenue overpass. The heat from the fire damaged the overpass and the bridge.

Crews have been demolishing the bridge since Friday morning. On Saturday, the bridge was mostly demolished as the support steel was being cut into smaller pieces.

Once the bridge is fully removed, the State Dept. of Transportation will begin repaving the road. There are also plans to build a new bridge, but it will take about a year.

The highway is expected to be open again by the Monday morning commute.

At this time, no enforcement action has been taken. The investigation is ongoing.