Morgan Wallen arrested after throwing chair from rooftop of Nashville bar, police say

Country star Morgan Wallen was arrested on reckless endangerment charges after throwing a chair from the rooftop of a 6-story bar in Nashville's popular Broadway district Sunday night, police said.

Wallen, 30, was booked early Monday on three counts of felony reckless endangerment and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said.

He threw the chair from the rooftop of country singer Eric Church's new bar, Chief's, and it fell on Broadway, close to two officers, police said.

He was arrested around 12:30 a.m. Monday. His bond was set at $15,250 and he was released around 3:30 a.m., online Davidson County Jail records show.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Wallen is “cooperating fully with authorities” following his arrest, his attorney Worrick Robinson told NBC News.

Chief's, located two blocks away from the famed Ryman Auditorium, was celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

Wallen, one of country's biggest names, was temporarily shunned from the business in 2021 when he was caught on video shouting a racial slur outside his Tennessee home after a night of partying in Nashville.

“There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse,” Wallen told Billboard in an interview two years after the controversry that nearly derailed his career.

In 2020, he was pulled as the “Saturday Night Live” musical performer after he was seen in TikTok videos partying without a mask and kissing women, putting him at risk for Covid during the pandemic.

NBC News has reached out to Church for comment.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News: