Student accused of stabbing school employee in Lynn due in court

Eustach faces charges, including assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police

By Staff Reports

Lynn, Massachusetts, police at KIPP Academy after a staff member's stabbing on Monday, April 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A student accused of stabbing a school employee in Lynn, Massachusetts, is due in court Tuesday.

The student, identified as 18-year-old Larnel Jean Eustach, fled The KIPP Academy after the attack but was arrested after a foot chase, Lynn police said.

The school was placed on lockdown Monday following the stabbing.

Sources tell the NBC10 investigators the victim is an assistant principal at the school.

The staff member was stabbed multiple times by Eustach and is expected to survive, police said.

Eustach faces charges, including assault with intent to murder, mayhem and assault with a dangerous weapon, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear if they had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

