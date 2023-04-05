Grab your popcorn.

MTV just announced the nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will be hosted by Drew Barrymore live from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on May 7.

The nominations span across both film and television, with "Top Gun: Maverick," "Stranger Things" and "The Last of Us" leading the pack with six nods each, while "The White Lotus" and "Wednesday" trail closely behind with four a piece.

Additionally, two new categories—Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast—will give your favorites even more of a chance to walk away with a coveted golden popcorn bucket.

Voting is now open through April 17. Then, see who wins when the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards air live on May 7 on MTV.

Keep on reading to see the full list of nominees:

Best Movie

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Elvis"

"Nope"

"Scream VI"

"Smile"

"Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Show

"Stranger Things"

"The Last of Us"

"The White Lotus"

"Wednesday"

"Wolf Pack"

"Yellowstone"

"Yellowjackets"

Best Performance in a Movie

Best Performance in a Show

Best Hero

Diego Luna, "Andor"

Jenna Ortega, "Wednesday"

Paul Rudd, "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Tom Cruise, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Villian

Elizabeth Olsen, "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Harry Styles, "Don't Worry Darling"

Jamie Campbell Bower, "Stranger Things"

M3GAN, "M3GAN"

The Bear, "Cocaine Bear"

Best Kiss

Anna Torv and Philip Prajoux, "The Last of Us"

Harry Styles and David Dawson, "My Policeman"

Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow, "Outer Banks"

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones and The Six"

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, "Only Murders in the Building"

Best Comedic Performance

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny, "Bullet Train"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Emma D'Arcy, "House of the Dragon"

Joseph Quinn, "Stranger Things"

Rachel Sennott, "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Best Fight

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Cocaine Bear"

Justin Long, "Barbarian"

Rachel Sennott, "Bodies Bodies Bodies"

Sosie Bacon, "Smile"

Best Duo

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, "Do Revenge"

Jenna Ortega and Thing, "Wednesday"

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, "The White Lotus"

Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, "Top Gun: Maverick"

Best Kick-Ass Cast

"Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Outer Banks"

"Stranger Things"

"Teen Wolf: The Movie"

Best Song

Best Docu-Reality Series

Best Competition Series

Best Host

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino and Pauly D, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation"

Tori Deal and Devin Walker, "The Challenge: Ride or Dies"

RuPaul and Michelle Visage, "RuPaul's Drag Race"

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay and LaLa Kent, "Vanderpump Rules"

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"

Best Music Documentary

"Halftime"

"Love, Lizzo"

"Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me"

"Sheryl"

"The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's American Pie"

