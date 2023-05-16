Nick Cannon's thoughtful gesture for Mother's Day just may have not been all that.
As the dad of 12 recently explained, he sat down and composed individual handwritten notes for each of the six mothers of his kids for the holiday, but it didn't turn out the way he had hoped.
"I tried my best, I really did," he said during the May 15 episode of his podcast "The Daily Cannon." "But I thought it would be really, really good to — you know, I could buy, whatever — to show people how you really feel, write it down. And I was doing handwritten messages from the heart."
However, he soon realized there was a slight hiccup that was overlooked.
"As I'm writing the handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up," Cannon admitted. "So, when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama — see if I would just got some generic s--- that everybody else got, that wouldn't have happened."
As a refresher, the "Wild n' Out" host shares 12-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, as well as 19-month-old twin sons Zion and Zillion and 3-month-old daughter Beautiful with Abby De La Rosa.
"The Masked Singer" emcee is also dad to Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 4-month-old Rise, whose mom is Brittany Bell and shares 7-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi. Nick also shares 4-month-old daughter Onyx with LaNisha Cole.
He is also dad to 2-month-old daughter, Halo, whose mom is Alyssa Scott. The pair's arrival came one year after their 5-month-old son Zen passed away from brain cancer.