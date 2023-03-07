Television

Nick Cannon Will Star in New Game Show, ‘Who's Having My Baby?'

The show will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart

By Kait Hanson | TODAY

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Nick Cannon, father of 12, announced March 7 he is expecting again. This time, it's a game show.

In a post shared to Instagram, Cannon, 42, revealed he would be starring in "Who's Having My Baby," hosted by comedian Kevin Hart. The show will premiere this spring on E!, but few details were released in the teaser.

"You're going to get some contestants that want to have your baby," Hart says in the short promo, suggesting the show will focus on women interested in procreating with Cannon.

The "Wild 'n Out" host teased fans on social media March 6 with a cryptic Instagram story featuring a baby bottle emoji.

"Expect some big news tomorrow," Cannon wrote alongside a curious eyes emoji and a baby bottle emoji that had fans speculating an announcement of baby No. 13.

Cannon is notoriously the father of 12 children, whom he shares with six women, including twins, Monroe and Moroccan, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden Sagon, 6, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 5 months, with model and former Miss Arizona USA Brittany Bell; Onyx Ice Cole, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole; twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 1, and Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, 3 months, with DJ Abby De La Rosa; Zen, who died due to brain cancer in December 2021, and Halo Marie, 2 months, with Alyssa Scott; and Legendary Love, 7 months, with model Bre Tiesi.

Nick Cannon is proud of his fearless youngest daughter. "The Masked Singer" host took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate 1-year-old Powerful Queen getting a cast taken off her right leg.

In 2021, Hart gifted Cannon a condom vending machine as part of their “prank wars” saga.

“Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine’s Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums,” Cannon captioned a snap, posing beside the gift at the time.

In February, Cannon opened up about parenting in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When asked whether he was done having kids, he replied, "Yeah, yeah, yeah," before sharing that it's not up to him.

"God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full and I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might," he said.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

