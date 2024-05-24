Brockton

Body recovered in water, Brockton police say

First responders were seen at a city facility near the Salisbury Plain River

By Asher Klein

First responders at a city of Brockton water treatment facility after a body was found in a river on Friday, May 24, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A person's body was found in a body of water in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.

The body was found by the Department of Public Works along Oak Hill Way. It wasn't immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious or what body of water the body was found in.

First responders were seen at a city facility near the Salisbury Plain River.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Brockton news

Massachusetts May 17

Mass. driving school owner bribed RMV road tester to pass test takers

David Ortiz May 16

Brockton boy recovering from kidney transplant meets David Ortiz

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us