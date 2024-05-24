Body recovered in water, Brockton police say

A person's body was found in a body of water in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Friday, police said.
The body was found by the Department of Public Works along Oak Hill Way. It wasn't immediately clear if the death was considered suspicious or what body of water the body was found in.
First responders were seen at a city facility near the Salisbury Plain River.
This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.
