Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Involved in ‘Near Catastrophic' Car Chase in NYC, Spokesperson Says

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase in New York City on Tuesday night according to their spokesperson.

Paparazzi were said to have been chasing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex following their appearance at the Ms. Foundation for Women's Annual Gala earlier that night.

In a statement to NBC News, the couple's spokesperson said the "relentless pursuit" lasted for over two hours and resulted in near collisions with other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD police officers.

The NYPD told NBC New York that they have no information about any incident last night involving Harry and Meghan but that they have received lots of calls asking about the incident their spokesperson had described.

NBC has not yet been able to independently verify that the incident took place.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement from the couple said.

The alleged incident happened after Meghan accepted the Women of Vision Award at New York’s Ziegfeld Ballroom with her mother, Doria Ragland, in the audience.

It was the couple's first public appearance since King Charles III's coronation, which Meghan did not attend.

When the couple made the decision to step down as senior royals in January 2020 and move to California, Harry cited the intense scrutiny they faced, which mirrored that of his mother, the late Princess Diana.

Harry has said that his biggest fear is "history repeating itself."

Princess Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.