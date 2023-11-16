Proof Pete Davidson is 30, flirty and thriving on milestone birthday

Originally appeared on E! Online

Let the King of Staten Island's birthday celebration commence!

Pete Davidson turned 30 on Nov. 16, and in honor of his big day, his sister Casey Davidson took a trip down memory lane.

She wrote beneath the photos, "Happy birthday to my built-in bestie."

The 25-year-old posted a series of throwback photos on her Instagram Stories, including a shot of the siblings making funny faces and a second picture of the "Saturday Night Live" star holding Casey Davidson as she threw her arm up high and smiled.

A second Story showed the duo all grown up, with Pete and Casey Davidson dressed to the nines. Plus, she perfectly referenced the 2004 movie "13 Going on 30" with the caption that called him "30, flirty and thriving!"

And as Pete Davidson heads into a new decade, he's not going at it alone. Last month, he officially debuted a new romance with actress Madelyn Cline during an outing in New York City. The comedian and "Outer Banks" star left the SNL after-party holding hands on Oct. 15.

Multiple outlets first reported Pete Davidson and Cline's relationship in September, just weeks after news of his split from Chase Sui Wonders surfaced.

Pete Davidson and Sui dated for eight months, with his "Bodies, Bodies, Bodies" costar admitting that their chemistry had been "flowing" on set while working on the film together.

"We talk about everything," Sui told Nylon in May, "and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what's happening in our relationship is very sacred."

Prior to his relationship with the "On the Rocks" actress, Pete Davidson dated Kim Kardashian, Kaia Gerber, Ariana Grande and Phoebe Dynevor.

However, "The King of Staten Island" star doesn't always understand why there is so much hype around his love life.

"I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people," Pete Davidson confessed on the "Real Ones With Jon Berthnal" podcast in March. "I don't think it's interesting."

In fact, he tries to keep his life offline as much as possible.

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?" Pete Davidson continued. "And these people that I've dated, I met them at work. I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters of where you meet people and that's how it happened."