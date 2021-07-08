Rapper Juvenile Gives '90s Hit ‘Back That Thang Up' a Vax Spin

Rapper Juvenile has adapted his 1999 hit song "Back That Thang Up" into a pro-vaccine anthem called 'Vax That Thang Up' that was released on Monday.

The new song comes as part of a promotional partnership for BLK, a dating app geared toward connecting Black men and women, according to the YouTube page for the official video. BLK said in a statement that it hopes "Vax That Thang Up" will help ease vaccine hesitancy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The pro-vaccine track includes features from Cash Money Records artist Mannie Fresh, who was on the original 1999 version of the track, as well as a new addition from No Limit Records rapper Mia X.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com