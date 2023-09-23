Celebrity News

Russell Brand speaks out on sexual assault allegations for the first time

The comedian turned influencer said he had had an "extraordinary and distressing week" before accusing the British government of trying to censor him.

By Larissa Gao | NBC News

Russell Brand
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Russell Brand has made his first public comments following the publication of several sexual abuse allegations against him, and attacked the British government and social media platforms for shutting down his ability to make money from his accounts.

“Obviously, it has been an extraordinary and distressing week and I thank you very much for your support and for questioning the information that you have been presented with,” Brand said Friday in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. 

It was the first time that the comedian turned influencer has commented publicly after British newspapers, including The Times, The Sunday Times and U.K. broadcaster Channel 4’s “Dispatches,” reported allegations that he had sexually and emotionally abused four women. 

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

