Shakira announces new world tour stop in Boston

Grammy-winning Colombian superstar Shakira is bringing her world tour through Boston next year.

The world tour, set around the release of the "The Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women No Longer Cry)" album, was originally slated to start next month, but the singer pushed the dates back to seek out larger venues after overwhelming demand for tickets. The 17-track album is the singer-songwriter's first studio album in seven years.

On Monday she announced the new dates. The tour will stop at Fenway Park in Boston on May 29.

Here are the tour dates in the U.S. and Canada

MAY 13: BANK OF AMERICA STADIUM CHARLOTTE, NC

MAY 15: METLIFE STADIUM EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

MAY 20: BELL CENTRE MONTREAL, CANADA

MAY 22: LITTLE CAESARS ARENA DETROIT, MI

MAY 26: SCOTIABANK ARENA TORONTO, CANADA

MAY 29: FENWAY PARK: BOSTON, MA

MAY 31: NATIONALS PARK WASHINGTON, DC

JUN 04: CAMPING WORLD STADIUM ORLANDO, FL

JUN 06: HARD ROCK STADIUM MIAMI GARDENS, FL

JUN 11: GLOBE LIFE FIELD ARLINGTON, TX

JUN 13: ALAMODOME SAN ANTONIO, TX

JUN 15: TOYOTA CENTER HOUSTON, TX

JUN 20: SOFI STADIUM INGLEWOOD, CA

JUN 22: FOOTPRINT CENTER PHOENIX, AZ

JUN 26: SNAPDRAGON STADIUM SAN DIEGO, CA

JUN 28: ALLEGIANT STADIUM LAS VEGAS, NV

JUN 30: ORACLE PARK SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Fans can register for presale on Shakira.com through Oct 22. Presale begins on Oct. 24.