Sofia Richie reveals sex of first baby with husband Elliot Grainge

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge are thinking pink.

The couple announced they're expecting their first baby together, sharing that they're having a little girl.

"She's growing pretty fast," Richie told Vogue in an interview published Jan. 25, "so [the due date] is a bit up in the air."

As for how the 25-year-old's pregnancy journey has been so far?

"I've learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," Richie explained. "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion—there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

The news comes less than a year after she and the music executive, 30, tied the knot in April 2023 during a stunning and star-filled ceremony in the South of France. In fact, she admitted she's been eager to start a family since their nuptials, noting that her husband "didn't really flinch when I said I was checking" as she'd occasionally taken pregnancy tests over the last few months.

And now, the couple—who were friends since childhood before they began dating in 2021— are embarking on a new journey together.

"Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space," she noted. "I didn't realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple."

Richie—whose dad is Lionel Richie and mom is Diane Alexander—further reacted to her news on social media, sharing a pair of maternity photos.

"Our hearts are filled with so much love!," the model wrote in a Jan. 25 Instagram post. "So thankful for all of your support! Can't wait for this next chapter of life."