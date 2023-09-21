Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas to return their kids to England

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sophie Turner wants her kids to return to England.

The "Game of Thrones" alum filed court documents against estranged husband Joe Jonas on Sept. 21 "as a result of the wrongful retention" of their kids—daughter Willa, 3, and a 14-month-old daughter whose initials are listed as DMJ in the paperwork—in New York City "from their habitual residence of England."

According to the docs, filed in New York City and obtained by E! News, Turner—a U.K. citizen—claims the wrongful retention of the children "began on or about" Sept. 20.

E! News has reached out to the Jonas Brothers singer's rep for comment and has not yet heard back.

The documents also detail the "breakdown" of the duo's split, stating it "happened very suddenly" after an alleged argument on Aug. 15.

"On or about September 1, 2023, the Father filed a divorce case against the Mother in Florida," the docs state. "On or about September 5, 2023, the Mother found out through the media that the Father had filed for divorce."

On Sept. 17, Turner and Jonas met to discuss their separation, during which she allegedly "reiterated the parties' agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week."

However, the filing notes that despite being set to leave the U.S. with the kids on Sept. 20, the "Do Revenge" actress has been unable to do so.

"The Father has possession of the children's passports," the docs allege. "He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother. "

The paperwork also alleges that the family—including their two kids, who are dual U.S. and U.K. citizens—relocated to England in April and were in the process of purchasing a property in the Henley area.

Per the docs, "The parties looked forward to spending their Christmas 2023 holiday with the children, family, and friends in their new home in England."

Turner and Jonas confirmed their split on Sept. 6 in a joint public statement.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote in a message, posted to their respective Instagram accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

The Messenger was first to report Turner's filing.