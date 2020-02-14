Television

‘Stranger Things 4’ Trailer Drops — With a Russian Twist

Fans of the Neflix hit series are treated to the return of a major character in a preview for the next installment of the franchise

Turn around, look at what you see -- at the end of the "Stranger Things 4" trailer.

Fans of the Neflix hit series are treated to the return of a major character in a preview for the next installment of the "Stranger Things" franchise, with the action taking place far from Hawkings, Indiana.

The Instagram account for the '80s fright-fest titles the trailer "From Russia with love…" It opens with a shot of a remote, snow-covered landscape in Russia.

From Russia with love...

A group of soldiers is overseeing a group of apparent prisoners working on a railroad. The scene eventually reveals that one of the men is Hopper, played by David Harbour.

It's a shocking moment since Hopper appeared to have died while acting the hero in the finale of Season 3. But that "Stranger Things" episode had hinted he might be alive with a post-credit scene at a military facility in Kamchatka, Russia.

"No. Not the American," a soldier tells a comrade in front of a locked cell. The pair then selects another prisoner to be devoured by a frightening demogorgon.

“We’re excited to officially confirm that production on ‘Stranger Things 4’ is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper,” showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer told Variety Friday. “Although it’s not all good news for our ‘American’; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human…and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything….”

The Duffer brothers called for fans to "pray for the American.”

